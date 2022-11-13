Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old girl last seen in Tampa

A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl last seen in Tampa.

Officials said Journee Belcher-Brinson was last seen Saturday in the area of the 2700 block of East 98th Avenue.

Journee is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or 911.

