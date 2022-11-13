Suspect wanted for stealing electric scooter from CVS

Officials are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect they say stole an electric scooter from a CVS store in Lake Worth Beach.

The incident occurred on Oct. 24 at the CVS store located in the 100 block of North Dixie Highway.

Anyone who can identify the person in the photo is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS or online at www.crimestopperspbc.com/report-a-crime/.

Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers says tippers will stay anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

Scripps Only Content 2022