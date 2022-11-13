Suspect wanted for stealing electric scooter from CVS

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Officials are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect they say stole an electric scooter from a CVS store in Lake Worth Beach.

The incident occurred on Oct. 24 at the CVS store located in the 100 block of North Dixie Highway.

Anyone who can identify the person in the photo is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS or online at www.crimestopperspbc.com/report-a-crime/.

Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers says tippers will stay anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Coast Guard repatriates 83 migrants to Cuba
Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach restaurant flooded by Nicole
Have you seen Demiah Appling?
Dump trucks valued at more than $200K swiped from business

Latest News

Upwards of $180,000 of equipment stolen from Okeechobee funeral home
Florida State tight end Markeston Douglas (85) and quarterback Jordan Travis (13) celebrate a...
Travis, No. 25 Seminoles pound Syracuse 38-3
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) runs upfield during the first half of an NCAA...
Gators dominate South Carolina 38-6
Miami quarterback Jacurri Brown (11) is tackled by Georgia Tech's linebacker Ayinde Eley (2) in...
Hurricanes rout Georgia Tech 35-14