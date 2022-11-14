'A Christmas Story' house goes up for sale

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ralphie Parker's childhood home in Cleveland is officially up for sale. The Bumpus House, museum, and a detached garage home to a 1939 Ford LaFrance firetruck like the one in the movie are included in the sale.

The sale also includes a nearby rental property and several empty lots.

The owner paid $150,000 for it back in 2004 when he bought it off eBay.

The list price is currently unknown. But the owner said that it was time to put the house up for sale.

The home is open for daily tours and also has a gift shop.

