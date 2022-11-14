Children learn the gift of giving at The Gardens Mall

Getting your photo with Santa at The Gardens Mall has become a staple for many northern Palm Beach County families.

Santa arrives at The Gardens Mall

Photos are taken during mall hours through Christmas Eve. Walkups are welcome, but mall insiders said the best thing to do is make a reservation on the mall's website. You can make a reservation by clicking here.

Santa said last week was a little challenging to get to Palm Beach Gardens, not only because of the heat, but because of Hurricane Nicole.

"I have to have fans in my sleigh when I had when I come around [Florida]. Last week was fun because the hurricane. It took me about three loops before I could get out of the hurricane to get over here, but it was fun," Santa said.

Santa's favorite part about coming to the Enchanted Garden at The Gardens mall is seeing the kids.

"You know, it's absolutely beautiful. It's heartwarming. There's a tear every once in a while when you see the joy that comes to the children, and when you see the parents having the joy when the children get the joy, it's amazing," Santa said.

After kids get their photo with Santa, they get a gold coin that can be used in the Kids Holiday Shop to buy a gift for family or friends.

Kids can meet Santa then shop for a cause at Gardens Mall

Additional coins can be purchased, three for $5 at the shop. Proceeds benefit the Arc of Palm Beach County, which helps people with developmental differences live rewarding lives.

