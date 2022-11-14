Deputies searching for missing woman last seen in Lantana

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman who was last days ago in Lantana.

The sheriff's office said Deisha Dickenson, 31, was last seen Tuesday at 1 a.m. near the Costco Wholesale store located on Lantana Road. She was reported missing last Friday.

Dickenson was last seen wearing a blue dress, white shoes and yellow socks.

She is described as 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, a tattoo on her lower right leg and a nose piercing.

Officials said her direction and mode of travel are unknown.

Anyone with information about Deisha Dickenson is asked to contact Detective Jarrod Foster at 561-688-4073 or at FosterJ@pbso.org.



