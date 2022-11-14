Inflation, bird flu driving up Thanksgiving dinner costs

The turkey is the centerpiece on the Thanksgiving dinner table, but all of those tasty side dishes may also drive up your grocery bill this year.

Shoppers might be in sticker shock this year given that the latest reports show the cost of food is 12.4% higher than last year.

Bird flu and inflation have been a recipe for higher prices.

"My understanding is that (bird flu) killed about six million turkeys, which is lowering the supply and increasing the demand," finance expert Mark Parks said.

Mark Parks outlines how shoppers can save some cash while shopping for Thanksgiving dinner this year.

Parks said if you couple that with inflation, shoppers can expect to pay about 17% more for a turkey this year. Still, even with high prices, you can still find off-brand deals.

"Some of the staples, you might be able to find at cheaper retailers like Walmart or Aldi," Parks said.

Walmart's ads are making a promise to keep last year's prices.

Kate Ulkins lucked out this year with her mom hosting Thanksgiving dinner.

Kate Ulkins discusses the challenges shoppers are facing as they search for deals this Thanksgiving.

"She knows how to find good deals," Ulkins said.

But it's not just the bird driving up the bill.

Take a 5-pound bag of potatoes, for example. The American Farm Bureau Federation said in 2021 that it was $2.96 cents. The same bag of potatoes is $1 more in a current store ad.

The Consumer Price Index shows that the following food items are higher this year:

Beans, peas and lentils cost 12% more

Butter costs about 27% more

Eggs are up 43%

Flour is up 25%

Consumer experts also advise skipping the in-person shopping experience, shop online and then pick up your order. You'll be less likely to add items that you see in the grocery store aisles, which will drive up your bill.

