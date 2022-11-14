At least 3 injured in 3 separate shootings in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Police are actively investigating three separate shootings that left at least two minors and an adult injured in West Palm Beach Monday afternoon.

According to West Palm Beach police, the first shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the 800 block of 5th Street. Police said a teenager was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A second shooting occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of 13th Street and Tamarind Avenue where officials said a younger child was shot. The child also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a third shooting occurred a block away, at 15th Street and Windsor Avenue. According to police, an adult was shot at this location and taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Several police cruisers are seen at these locations and a crime scene tape is blocking off part of 5th Street. A convenience store near 13th Street is also blocked off with police tape.

It's still unknown if the three shootings are connected.

WPTV has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

