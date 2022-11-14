Missionary Flights International delivers aide to Haiti amid cholera outbreak

A local non-profit organization is stepping up its efforts to help Haiti as the Caribbean island wages war on yet another health crisis.

Cholera cases are on the rise once again. According to Haiti's Health Ministry, at least 136 people have died since October.

The disease is caused by eating food or drinking water contaminated with cholera bacteria. The symptoms include severe vomiting and diarrhea.

"We've got 6,000 confirmed cases, according to a representative that we know of in Haiti," said J.J. Lain with Missionary Flights International of Fort Pierce. "Whenever there is the ability to meet a need, we have the ability to meet a need simply because we already have the connection in Haiti."

The organization is preparing to deliver a special load of cargo Monday morning, 6,500 units of Manna Pack Potato-D to help combat the latest cholera outbreak. The meal formula is made from potatoes and soy and is designed to replace lost nutrients for those suffering from cholera.

"This is literally just for being able to combat what those effects of cholera bring about," said Lain.

The formula is made by the group Feed My Starving Children, which sent more than11,000 pounds to the Fort Pierce non-profit. It will soon be in the hands of adults and children who need it most.

"It's a human crisis, it's people," Lain said.

The flight is set to leave Monday at 7:10 a.m. Next week, the group will deliver the remaining supplies.

