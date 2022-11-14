Police investigating 2 shootings in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Police are actively investigating two shootings in West Palm Beach Monday afternoon.

According to West Palm Beach police, two teenagers were injured in a shooting that occurred at the intersection of 13th Avenue and Tamarind Street. The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are also at the scene of a second shooting that occurred in the 800 block of 5th Street.

Several police cruisers are seen at this location and a crime scene tape is blocking part of the road. Police have not yet released any information related to this shooting.

It's unknown if the shootings are connected.

WPTV has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

