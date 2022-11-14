Sandi Tree to take shape in downtown West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The iconic Sandi Tree will begin taking shape on Monday in downtown West Palm Beach.

Sculptors will start carving the 35-foot tree at 9 a.m., and the process is expected to last all week.

You can watch the team all day as they work at the Great Lawn, located at 100 North Clematis Street.

700 tons of sand will be used to create Sandi Tree, along with other sand sculptures in the downtown area, city officials said.

The tree is scheduled to be lit at Clematis By Night on Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. And for the first time, a Ferris wheel will be set up through the end of the year.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Coast Guard repatriates 83 migrants to Cuba
Emergency crews in Louisiana rescued a woman after her car went into a home's attic.
Woman rescued after car crashes into home: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’
Suspect wanted for stealing electric scooter from CVS
A fourth grader is being hailed a hero after she rushed in to save a classmate who was choking....
Fourth grader performs Heimlich maneuver to help save classmate
Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old girl last seen in Tampa

Latest News

Ani Sirois places lights and decorations on the family's Christmas tree with daughter Ida, 2,...
Christmas tree rush starts early this year, inflation sends prices higher
The U.S. Capitol as seen on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez...
Congress returns for not-so-lame 'lame-duck' session
Missionary Flights International delivers aide to Haiti amid cholera outbreak
Cold front to bring less humidity, lower rain chances this week