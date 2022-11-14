Soaps actor John Aniston dead at 89, daughter Jennifer Aniston confirms

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
John Aniston, an actor with a nearly six-decade career highlighted by a 37-year stint on the NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” died at age 89.

His daughter Jennifer Aniston confirmed the news on her Instagram account early Monday. She said her father died on Friday. She did not say how he died.

“You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain,” she wrote.

Aniston’s most notable character was portraying Greek mobster Victor Kiriakis on the hit soap opera.

Earlier this year, he was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Daytime Emmys.

He also appeared on dozens of other TV shows during his career, including on “The West Wing” and “Gilmore Girls.”

Prior to becoming an actor, he served in the Navy and graduated from Penn State University.

