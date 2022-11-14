St. Lucie County high school student hit by van, Port St. Lucie police say

Authorities said a 14-year-old St. Lucie County high school student was hit by a van in Port St. Lucie on Monday morning.

Police said the crash happened at Crosstown Parkway and Southwest Cameo Boulevard, not far from St. Lucie West Centennial High School and St. Lucie West K-8 School.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department said the girl was crossing the road when she was struck by a white van.

The student was airlifted to a local hospital with non-life threatening head injuries. She's currently in stable condition, according to the police department.

Police said the driver of the van, who was not at fault, stayed on scene and was not ticketed.

St. Lucie Public Schools said the girl who was hit goes to St. Lucie West Centennial High School.

