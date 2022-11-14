UVA linebacker from South Fla. among 3 players killed in campus shooting

Virginia linebacker D'Sean Perry (41) runs on the field during the second half of an NCAA...
Virginia linebacker D'Sean Perry (41) runs on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Three University of Virginia football players, including one from South Florida, were shot and killed in a parking garage on campus Sunday night, police said.

Virginia linebacker D'Sean Perry, wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. and receiver Devin Chandler were identified as the victims in the shooting, university President Jim Ryan said Monday.

University of Virginia President Jim Ryan keeps his emotions in check during a news conference...
University of Virginia President Jim Ryan keeps his emotions in check during a news conference at the school Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. Authorities say three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a campus shooting and a student is in custody.

Perry was a fourth-year junior from Miami.

Two others were wounded in the shooting, which happened on a bus full of students who were returning from an off-campus trip.

Police secure a crime scene after an overnight shooting at the University of Virginia, Monday,...
Police secure a crime scene after an overnight shooting at the University of Virginia, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Charlottesville. Va.

The suspected shooter, Chris Jones, has been taken into custody, police confirmed. Jones was listed as a freshman running back for the Cavaliers in 2018. He never played in a game.

Perry played in Saturday's home game against Pittsburgh. The junior, who graduated from Gulliver Preparatory School in 2019, had five tackles in three games this season, including two in the 37-7 loss to the Panthers.

