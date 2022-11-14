‘We’ll get through this’: Family of victim appears at suspect’s plea hearing

The suspect in the murder of a Delray Beach woman in 1983 rejected a plea deal during his hearing Monday morning.

Ralph Williams, 59, rejected the plea deal presented to him by the state. He told the judge he would like to hire his own attorney citing dissatisfaction with his legal defense team.

Williams is accused of beating 21-year-old Carla Lowe to death while she was waiting for an Amtrak train.

The family of Lowe was present during Williams' hearing and said they have mixed emotions about him rejecting his plea deal.

Family of Carla Lowe appears at Ralph William's plea hearing on Nov. 14, 2022.

"There's part of you that wants this to be over so that you can process it, deal with it and be done with it," said relative Danny L. Cogdill. "Then there's also part of you that was not completely satisfied with the plea deal but will take it, because that's better than nothing."

The family is optimistic and said they are looking forward to the trial.

“As a family, we’ll get through this,” said Jackie Lowe-Repass. "If he's found guilty, which I'm pretty sure he will be, it's mandatory life in prison."

Williams has a week to hire a lawyer at his own expense.

The case is expected to go to trial in April 2023.

"For 39 years we've had hope, so we can have hope for one more year to see how this works out," Cogdill said.

Reporter Todd Wilson will have more on this story on WPTV at 4 p.m.

Scripps Only Content 2022