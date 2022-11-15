Deputies investigate apparent shooting near Walmart in Lake Park

By Peter Burke
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating an apparent shooting outside a Walmart in Lake Park.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, paramedics were dispatched to a shooting call on Congress Avenue between Silver Beach Road and Park Avenue shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Rescuers said one person was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies haven't provided any information about the incident, but investigators had the intersection closed and seemed to concentrate their focus on the Murphy USA gas station in the Walmart parking lot.

No other information was immediately available.

