Deputies investigate shooting at Lake Park intersection

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a shooting at a Lake Park intersection.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies were called to a shooting at Congress Avenue and Silver Beach Road shortly after 10:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found an abandoned vehicle that had been pierced with bullets.

Deputies then located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound at a nearby Murphy USA gas station in the Walmart parking lot.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was undergoing surgery.

A man, who didn't wish to be identified, said he was sitting in his car when he heard the gunshots.

"All I know is that a black car sped out and it got silent all of a sudden," he told WPTV. "Cop cars just kind of swarmed in like bees. I walked over to the gas station and there was a guy (who) was in the bathroom. He appeared to be hit. They took him in an ambulance."

A short time later, Barbera said, Riviera Beach police were called to a shooting at Congress Avenue and Blue Heron Boulevard, where a car was struck by gunfire. However, nobody was injured.

Barbera said deputies also found an abandoned car – possibly linked to the shooter – in the 1500 block of Lucerne Avenue in Lake Worth Beach.

The intersection was closed to traffic during the investigation.

A motive and suspect were not immediately known.

