Deputies investigating drive-by shooting in Fort Pierce

An investigation is underway in Fort Pierce after gunfire rang out on Sunday along Orange Avenue.

"It was just like boom boom boom, it was fast, I mean it just kept going," said a local woman who didn't want to be identified for fear of her safety. "I’ve lived here for 17 years and I’ve never seen anything like that in my entire life."

The woman was outside of Snapper Trailers with her husband the moment the shooter drove by.

“I think we were both pretty shocked and then when we realized it was guns, we ducked down behind our motorcycles and waited for him to drive off,” said the woman.

She said shell casings hit her neck as she dodged bullets coming from what she said was a black SUV.

The shooting left at least two trailers at the shop with bullet holes.

“Whoever they were after, whatever their rampage was, don’t take it out on innocent people on the side of the road,” said the woman. “They could’ve shot somebody that didn’t do anything to them.”

St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said that a car drove down Orange Avenue. That's when neighbors said it turned onto 39th Street still firing out bullets in a part of the neighborhood that has young children.

“When all that started, I thought it was firecrackers until it started coming up closer and closer,” said Allen Bythwood who was home with his 15-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter at the time of the shooting.

Bythwood said the three took cover on the ground during the gunfire.

“I’d be worried about a stray bullet hitting somebody and killing them, that’d be my main concern. Ugh, why are they doing this?" said Bythwood.

The sheriff's office said the shooting is still an active investigation, but anyone with information is urged to call the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-tips (8477)

Scripps Only Content 2022