John Tesh to perform free Christmas concert at Jupiter's Carlin Park

Musician John Tesh and his band will bring "A Jazzy Swingin' Christmas" to Jupiter's Seabreeze Amphitheater on Dec. 10 at 9 p.m.

"For this show where we're going back in time. We're going to do old school Christmas. We think people are, they've had enough of new school stuff, so we are going to go back to the 1950s when Christmas music started like big band," Tesh said.

Tesh's Christmas shows are full of energy and Christmas cheer.

"I'm pretty codependent, so if we're looking at the audience and somebody is bored we will add two songs or go into the audience and massage people's shoulders," Tesh said.

Many remember Tesh as the OG anchor from Entertainment Tonight. He now has a nationwide radio show called "Intelligence For Your Life," which airs nightly on Oldies 95.9 and 106.9 in northern Palm Beach County.

A Jazzy Swingin’ Christmas

Dec. 10 at the Seabreeze Amphitheater in Jupiter’s Carlin Park

Presented by Oldies 95.9 / 106.9 FM and Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation

The show is free but VIP upgrades are available. For tickets, click here.

