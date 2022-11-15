Police seek public's help in locating missing Vero Beach man
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Vero Beach Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man.
Robert Bridges Jr. was last seen Monday at 10:45 a.m. in the 700 block of Flamevine Lane.
Police said Bridges may be riding a black North Bay Sun bicycle with a silver cup holder on the handlebars.
He is 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has light brown/grey hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who sees Bridges is urged to contact Detective Eddy Somoza at 772-978-4661.
