Police seek public's help in locating missing Vero Beach man

Vero Beach Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man.

Robert Bridges Jr. was last seen Monday at 10:45 a.m. in the 700 block of Flamevine Lane.

Police said Bridges may be riding a black North Bay Sun bicycle with a silver cup holder on the handlebars.

He is 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has light brown/grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Bridges is urged to contact Detective Eddy Somoza at 772-978-4661.

