South Florida man accused of killing wife, disposing of body

A South Florida man has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the disappearance of his wife, whose body has not been found.

Jose Pacheco, 36, was arrested Monday evening in Hialeah, Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said Tuesday.

Investigators said Pacheco's wife, Mimose Dulcio, 39, was last seen alive Thursday at her home on Northwest 30th Avenue.

During their investigation, detectives met with Pacheco, who claimed he hadn't seen or heard from Dulcio in a couple of days and that they were in the process of getting a divorce.

The investigation led detectives to search the home, where they "found evidence that suggested Dulcio had been murdered" and that "her body had been transported in the couple's shared vehicle and disposed of in an unknown location."

Pacheco was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on the out-of-county arrest warrant.

Anyone with information about the crime or Pacheco's white 2018 Dodge Charger is asked to call detectives at 954-321-4246.

