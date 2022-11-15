Woman injured in drive-by shooting in Palm Springs

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
A woman was taken to the hospital after an early morning drive-by shooting Tuesday in Palm Springs, authorities said.

The Palm Springs Police Department said a woman in her 20s was shot just before 3 a.m. in front of a home in the 300 block of Alameda Drive.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she's in stable condition, the police department said.

The weapon involved was a high-caliber rifle, and the shooter, who fired multiple rounds, was in a dark sedan.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

If you have any information about who the gunman is, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

