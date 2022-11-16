Animal shelter seeking families to adopt, foster

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control shelter is urging families to adopt or foster a pet, as the number of animals in the shelter has risen to over 350.

The shelter said in a two-day span more than 30 animals were surrendered by their owners.

"For those who have been thinking of adopting a furry friend, there is no better time than now. All animals are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and will receive a starter bag of Hill’s Science Diet pet food," said the shelter in a news release. "For those reluctant to adopt, fostering is a great option. Fostering-to-adopt gives the opportunity to spend time with a furry friend and provides the opportunity for the animal to get out of the kennel and enjoy time in an enriching environment."

The shelter is offering low-cost adoption fees for senior pets.

Those interested in adopting or fostering can view the available pets here.

For more information, click here or call 561- 233-1200.

