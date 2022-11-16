Foggy morning Wednesday ahead of near record heat

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
A dense fog advisory has been issued until 8 a.m. Wednesday for inland Palm Beach County.

"Visibility will be reduced to less than a quarter of a mile in spots, causing hazardous driving conditions," the National Weather Service said. "Use your low beam lights and maintain extra following distance."

Wednesday morning, temperatures in the mid to upper 60s under mostly clear skies.

Wednesday afternoon, near record heat with highs topping out in the upper 80s with increasing clouds and some late-day showers as a cold front pushes into the area.

Thursday, morning temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with decreasing humidity throughout the day. It will be a bit cloudy, but rain chances remain low.

Friday, afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s, more sunshine with low humidity and only a few coastal showers.

For the weekend, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, with scattered showers ahead of another cold front that's expected to pass on Sunday. The humidity should stay comfy.

Early next week, highs near average and staying a bit unsettled.

