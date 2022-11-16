Indian River State College to offer free tuition to some students

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Free college. That’s what Indian River State College is promising high school seniors graduating on the Treasure Coast.

The formal announcement is expected to come Wednesday morning in front of students at Sebastian River High School.

It's an exciting time for students here on the Treasure Coast.

All graduating high school seniors in Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties will be eligible to receive a tuition-free associates degree.

Indian River State College calls this its Promise Program.

Students make a promise to maintain a 2.0 GPA while being enrolled full-time.

The Promise Program is sponsored by the IRSC Foundation and funded by donor philanthropy and unrestricted investment proceeds.

It was first announced last year for students beginning college during this fall semester.

Students must make sure they meet all admission deadlines in order to qualify.

For more information about the Promise Program, click here.

