Missile hits Polish village near Ukraine border, killing 2

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A senior U.S. intelligence official said at least one Russian missile crossed into territory for NATO member Poland, killing two people.

Poland originally said that a Russian-made missile hit its territory and killed 2 people. Late Tuesday, U.N. Secretary-General Jans Stoltenberg said it was believed the missile came from Ukraine. President Joe Biden also said he did not believe the missile. was fired from Russia.

Polish media reported that two people died Tuesday afternoon after a projectile struck an area where grain was drying in Przewodów, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine.

It was unclear how NATO would respond. Members of NATO agreed in Article 5 that an attack on one country is an attack on all members, which could mean an escalation of the war in Ukraine.

President Joe Biden has repeatedly pledged to uphold Article 5 if a NATO country was attacked by Russia.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said it is looking into the reports out of Poland, but would not speculate on how the U.S. or NATO could respond.

The incident happened as Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets from east to west and causing widespread blackouts.

Neighboring Moldova was also affected. It reported massive power outages after the strikes knocked out a key power line that supplies energy to the small nation, an official said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that more strikes were possible and urged people to stay safe and seek shelter.

