Near record heat Wednesday ahead of cold front

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Thursday, morning temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with decreasing humidity throughout the day. It will be a bit cloudy, but rain chances remain low.

Friday, afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s, more sunshine with low humidity and only a few coastal showers.

For the weekend, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, with scattered showers ahead of another cold front that's expected to pass on Sunday. The humidity should stay comfy.

Early next week, highs near average and staying a bit unsettled.

