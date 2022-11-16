Port St. Lucie man wins $1M playing lottery scratch-off game
A Port St. Lucie man just claimed a big prize playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.
Florida Lottery officials announced Wednesday that Jeffrey Voltaire, 41, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.
He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Officials said that Voltaire purchased his winning ticket from a 7-Eleven store located at 1651 Southwest St. Lucie West Blvd. in Port St. Lucie.
The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50. However, the chances of winning $1 million are 1-in-267,739.
