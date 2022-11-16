Researchers record female octopus throwing debris at potential mates

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Nature can get pretty wild as a video captured by researchers shows a female octopus clearly not having it with a potential mate.

In a recently published study in the journal Plos One, in 2015, researchers observed a female octopus throwing shells at another octopus in waters near Australia.

The male octopus tries to dodge and even hide but is unsuccessful in trying to stop the female from hurling the objects.

Researchers say they do not know why the female was throwing shells at her potential mate

They pointed out that octopuses live in cramped conditions.

She could have been trying to establish some personal space.

