Trump supporters show up outside Mar-a-Lago as he announces presidential run

While former President Donald Trump was announcing his plans Tuesday to run for president in 2024, there were a few dozen supporters gathered outside Mar-a-Lago along Southern Boulevard.

"He doesn’t do anything on a small scale," Stacy Bovasso of Port St. Lucie said. "I feel like it's New Year's Eve, and the ball is about to drop."

Access to the area near Mar-a-Lago was limited by parking spaces and tight enforcement by Palm Beach police.

RELATED: How would matchup involving former Trump-DeSantis impact Democrats in 2024?

Stacy Bovasso explains why she came from Port St. Lucie to Palm Beach on Tuesday night ahead of former President Donald Trump's presidential announcement.

The best option was to walk over the new Southern Boulevard Bridge to the area about a half mile from the nearest parking lot.

"I want to come out here, and I wanted to show my support for our president," Nathan Michell said. "I think DeSantis is being propped up for a ‘24 bid, but I absolutely will not support a DeSantis bid for president."

Karen Reinhart doesn't think Gov. Ron DeSantis should run for president in 2024.

RELATED: Florida's governor calls Trump's 'DeSanctimonious' comment 'just noise'

Trump supporters also downplayed any talk about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis possibly also running for president.

"That's just not going to happen right now," Karen Reinhart said. "DeSantis is wonderful. He needs to stay in Florida, for now."

Scripps Only Content 2022