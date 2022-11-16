Trump's 2024 campaign will be based at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he will be running for president in 2024.

Sources tell WPTV NewsChannel 5 that Trump plans to base his campaign operations on Palm Beach rather than in Washington, D.C.

"I think we will see this become more of a meeting place for people who are involved in Washington D.C.," conservative media host Karyn Turk said.

RELATED: Florida's governor calls Trump's 'DeSanctimonious' comment 'just noise'

Karyn Turk

Turk and other sources said that Mar-a-Lago will be the base of operations for Trump's campaign.

"Absolutely, he can run a campaign from here," Turk said. "He's not a traditional politician, and you know we live in a world now where in such an information age, Donald Trump can do anything from anywhere and palm beach has quickly become the second coming of D.C."

RELATED: Did Trump's denouncement of DeSantis kick off 2024 presidential primary?

Supporters cheer after former President Donald Trump announces that he is running for president for the third time at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

She said the plan is to bring in some familiar faces from past campaigns and try to recapture the messaging from Trump's first campaign in 2016 as a political outsider.

"I think we can anticipate this is going to be the center of the political universe," Turk said. "It is going to be here in Palm Beach."

There are also personal reasons for keeping his campaign headquarters in Palm Beach County, especially since Trump's youngest child, Barron, is enrolled locally and his wife lives her as well.

Scripps Only Content 2022