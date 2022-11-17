2 masked men wanted in armed home invasion in Belle Glade

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying two masked men who held up a home at gunpoint.

This incident occurred on Oct. 9 at 9:48 pm. on the 1600 block of NW 12 Street. Deputies said the armed men forced the victim into his home at gunpoint and demanded cash.

One masked man is described as a Hispanic male, standing 5 feet 10 inches, with an athletic build and a tattoo on his right forearm.

The other is described as a light-skinned black male, standing 5 feet 9 inches, with a thin build and a tattoo on his lower right leg.

Anyone who can identify these men are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

