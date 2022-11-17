Chilly morning coming Friday

Most areas of coastal Palm Beach County will see temperatures in the high 60s for overnight lows while the Treasure Coast will get into the mid to high 50s. Rain chances will remain low tonight.

Friday, a refreshing day in store with low humidity. We'll start the day on the chilly and crisp side with morning lows in the low to mid-60s, then afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few coastal showers are possible, but rain chances stay low.

Saturday, highs in the low 80s. Comfortable weather with the humidity staying in check. A few isolated showers will be possible as a front starts to move in, but the front will lack sufficient moisture.

Sunday, breezy and cool with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A better chance of seeing showers with the front nearby.

Next week, the front lingers across the area, keeping the weather pattern a little unsettled and scattered showers remain in the forecast. Highs in the low 80s.

