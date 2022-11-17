Chilly morning coming Friday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Most areas of coastal Palm Beach County will see temperatures in the high 60s for overnight lows while the Treasure Coast will get into the mid to high 50s. Rain chances will remain low tonight.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Friday, a refreshing day in store with low humidity. We'll start the day on the chilly and crisp side with morning lows in the low to mid-60s, then afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few coastal showers are possible, but rain chances stay low.

Saturday, highs in the low 80s. Comfortable weather with the humidity staying in check. A few isolated showers will be possible as a front starts to move in, but the front will lack sufficient moisture.

Sunday, breezy and cool with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A better chance of seeing showers with the front nearby.

Next week, the front lingers across the area, keeping the weather pattern a little unsettled and scattered showers remain in the forecast. Highs in the low 80s.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

South Florida man accused of killing wife, disposing of body
DeSantis vs. Trump: WPTV gets voice of the voters
Indian River State College to offer free tuition to some students
Boat driver sentenced for causing crash that killed wife, friends’ baby daughter
Missing Vero Beach man found dead, police say

Latest News

Brandon Hagy hits from the fourth tee during the third round of the Honda Classic golf...
Honda Classic to to lose longest-running title sponsorship after 2023
Judge blocks DeSantis law on barring 'woke' education
Acreage fruit tree farm targeted by online imposters
Big donor money steering away from Donald Trump
DeSantis 2024 presidential super PAC planning to air ads in Iowa