Denise Richards, husband unharmed after shot at during road rage incident

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
A representative of actor Denise Richards said she and her husband, Aaron Phypers were unharmed after someone shot at them during a road rage incident Monday in Los Angeles.

Richards' representative, Jill Fritzo, confirmed to TMZ and NBC News that the actor and her husband were in a pickup truck and were attempting to find a parking spot as they were heading to a TV studio.

The outlets reported that a passing motorist then shot at their truck.

The couple wasn't injured, the outlets reported.

Richards confirmed the news of the incident late Tuesday night on her official Twitter account, saying that the experience Monday "was the most terrifying situation[s] I have ever been in."

According to TMZ, police were notified after someone at the studio saw a bullet hole in the truck.

It was not immediately known if a police report was taken, the outlets reported.

Scripps Only Content 2022

