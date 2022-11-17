Get 'On Your Feet' and head to the Kravis Center

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Get on your feet and get ready to conga because the rhythm is gonna get you at the Kravis Center. The musical "On Your Feet," based on the lives of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, is playing through Sunday.

On Your Feet hits the Kravis Center

The musical is based on a true story about heart, heritage, and two people who believed in their talents and in each other.

"It's the story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan. Their vision to become, in our eyes, the American dream. He had an incredible vision for what he wanted to do. After meeting Gloria and hearing her voice, they just became this incredible team. And the story shows us that keeping your eye on the prize and stay in focus, and don't let anyone say no to you, is really empowering," cast member Madelin Marchant said.

The musical is about determination, grit, and immigrating to the United States.

The 26-time Grammy Award-winning husband and wife team have won 26 Grammy Awards.

Tickets start at $31 plus tax and fee. For tickets and more information, click here.

