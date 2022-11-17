Human remains found in St. Lucie County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday is investigating the discovery of human remains found in a rural area.

The sheriff's office said the remains were located just north of the intersection of St. Lucie Boulevard and Taylor Dairy Road near Fort Pierce.

"We will provide an update as more information becomes available," the agency posted on Facebook.

No other details have been released.

