Missing Vero Beach man found dead, police say

Nov. 17, 2022
Police said a Vero Beach man who was reported missing earlier this week has been found dead.

Vero Beach Police said Robert Bridges was found dead Thursday after being reported missing on Nov. 14. Surrounding law enforcement agencies had attempted to locate him based on his last known location.

The cause of death is pending and will be determined by the medical examiner's office.

