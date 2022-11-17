Person hit & killed by car in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Port St. Lucie police said a person was hit and killed by a car overnight Thursday.

The wreck happened at 1:40 a.m. in the 2900 block of Southwest Savona Boulevard.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department said a Chevrolet Malibu driving south struck and killed a person who was walking in the road.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver and passenger in the Malibu were not hurt, and the crash remains under investigation.

