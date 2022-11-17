WATCH: Lost dog turns herself in to police

By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(CNN) - A lost dog has been reunited with her family after taking matters into her own paws and getting help at a police station.

Surveillance video captured the moment the border collie, named Rosie, walked into a police station in Loughborough, England.

Police say she had run off while on a walk before heading to the station, where she curled up and patiently waited for help.

Officers used the clever collie’s collar to reunite her with her owners.

