17-year-old west Boca Raton boy hit & killed while riding bike

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A 17-year-old west Boca Raton boy is dead after authorities said he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle on Thursday evening.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 7 and Spanish Isles Boulevard.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a 2015 Kia Optima, driven by a 46-year-old Palm Beach County woman, was traveling north on State Road 7.

That's when the teen, riding his bicycle, tried crossing the busy roadway while not in a marked crosswalk.

The sheriff's office said the 17-year-old rode his bike directly into the path of the Optima and was hit, crashing onto the hood and windshield of the car before landing in the road.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, while driver of the Optima was not hurt, according to a sheriff's office crash report.

The identify of the 17-year-old has not been released.

