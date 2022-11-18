25 migrants in custody after landing at Fort Pierce beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
More than 20 immigrants are in custody after landing on a beach in St. Lucie County on Thursday evening.

The Fort Pierce Police Department, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and the county's fire rescue department responded to South Causeway Beach just before 5:30 p.m.

Police said a witness called 911 after spotting "a group of Creole-speaking immigrants" fleeing a boat that hit a dock.

The vessel, named the Cross Star, was carrying men, women and children, police said.

St. Lucie County Fire Rescue responded to the beach, located at 420 Seaway Drive, as a precaution for anyone who may have been in need of medical assistance.

Police said about 25 of the immigrants were located and turned over to the Department of Homeland Security.

There were no reported injuries.

