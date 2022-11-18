Banyan Boulevard fully reopen in West Palm after months of construction

There is some good news for people who work, live and visit downtown West Palm Beach.

All of the lanes of Banyan Boulevard are back open after construction began in early 2020.

Improvements to the road include new pavement, separate and protected bicycle lanes for safety, new ADA crosswalks, drainage improvements and enhanced landscaping.

The lane closures have hampered traffic in and out of the city for months.

The project cost the city an estimated $20 million.

