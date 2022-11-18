Brightline to conduct high-speed train testing on Treasure Coast

Brightline high-speed train testing will pick back up on the Treasure Coast on Friday.

Full-speed 110-mile-per-hour trains will go back and forth along an 11-mile stretch of track between Jensen Beach and Port St. Lucie through Sunday.

The tests will happen from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Flaggers and law enforcement officers will be at railroad crossings to help keep drivers and pedestrians safe.

Brightline said it's conducting the high-speed testing as it prepares to expand service from South Florida to Orlando next year.

