Chilly start Friday, low humidity expected this weekend

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It's a chilly and crisp Friday morning across South Florida with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s along the Treasure Coast and low to mid 60s for the Palm Beaches under partly cloudy skies.

Friday afternoon, highs in the mid to upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds and low humidity.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Saturday, morning temperatures once again in the mid to upper 50s for the Treasure Coast and low to mid 60s for the Palm Beaches. Highs topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s under partly sunny skies and only an isolated shower possible. The humidity stays low.

Sunday, morning temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s with cloudy skies and breezy winds. A frontal system will enhance atmospheric moisture across South Florida, bringing in rounds of scattered rainfall throughout the day with the heaviest rain after 2 p.m.

Monday through Wednesday, highs in the low to mid 80s with scattered rainfall each day as the stalled frontal boundary lingers across South Florida. Repeated rounds of heavy rainfall could lead to flooding in spots.

Thanksgiving, warm and muggy with highs in the low to mid 80s. More sunshine with a few showers as slightly drier air moves in.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Body found in canal at 'Boca Bridges' community West Boca Raton
Missing Vero Beach man found dead, police say
Indian River State College to offer free tuition to some students
DeSantis vs. Trump: WPTV gets voice of the voters
According to the fire company, the lithium-ion battery on the Tesla caused the fire to reignite...
Tesla disintegrates in fire along the interstate

Latest News

BERLIN, GERMANY - AUGUST 31: A visitor tries out an HP Spectre XT laptop computer featuring an...
Protection plans for tech gifts: Worth it, or waste of money?
Brightline to conduct high-speed train testing on Treasure Coast
Palm Beach County deputies help homeless families rebuild their lives
Miami head coach Mario Cristobal watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Cristobal: Unhappy parents 'very free and welcome to come and pick up their son'