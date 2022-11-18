Cristobal: Unhappy parents 'very free and welcome to come and pick up their son'

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Miami head coach Mario Cristobal watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mario Cristobal isn't afraid to part ways with disgruntled players – or their parents.

The first-year Miami head coach was candid when asked Wednesday about the parents of two players who recently made disparaging comments on Twitter about Cristobal's assistant coaches.

"I'm a parent myself and I think it's important to teach our own children to handle stuff like adults in a face-to-face manner, and as it relates to posting on social media, I was raised very different," he told reporters during a mid-week media session ahead of Miami's game at No. 9 Clemson.

The mother of third-year sophomore wide receiver Key'Shawn Smith recently took to Twitter to speak disapprovingly of offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.

Miami wide receiver Key'Shawn Smith celebrates a touchdown during the first half against North...
Miami wide receiver Key'Shawn Smith celebrates a touchdown during the first half against North Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Then after a blowout win at Georgia Tech last weekend, the father of freshman cornerback Khamauri Rodgers tagged secondary coach Jamile Addae in a tweet, calling him "a piece of work."

Cristobal told reporters he hasn't had any conversations with disgruntled parents of players.

"But a parent is very free and welcome to come and pick up their son if they are not happy with their playing time here at the University of Miami," he added.

The Hurricanes (5-5, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) need one more win to become bowl eligible.

Clemson (9-1, 7-0) owns the nation's longest home winning streak. The Tigers have won 39 consecutive games at "Death Valley" since a 43-42 loss to Pittsburgh on Nov. 12, 2016.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

South Florida man accused of killing wife, disposing of body
DeSantis vs. Trump: WPTV gets voice of the voters
Indian River State College to offer free tuition to some students
Boat driver sentenced for causing crash that killed wife, friends’ baby daughter
Missing Vero Beach man found dead, police say

Latest News

25 migrants in custody after landing at Fort Pierce beach
Nicole leaves St. Lucie County's only dog-friendly beach closed indefinitely
Brandon Hagy hits from the fourth tee during the third round of the Honda Classic golf...
Honda Classic to lose longest-running title sponsorship after 2023
Judge blocks DeSantis law on barring 'woke' education