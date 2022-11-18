Honda Classic to lose longest-running title sponsorship after 2023

The Honda Classic will be getting a new name after next year's tournament.

Andrew George, executive director of the PGA Tour event, told WPTV on Thursday that the Palm Beach Gardens-based tournament would lose its longtime sponsorship with Honda after next year's contest.

"We're so appreciative of American Honda's 42 years of title sponsorship of the Honda Classic," George told WPTV in a statement. "Their unwavering support has helped us raise over $60 million to local children's charities and has given us the ability to grow our on-site attendance to over 200,000 patrons annually. Our entire community sends them a huge thank you."

Daniel Berger hits from the sixth green during the second round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

It is the longest-running uninterrupted title sponsorship deal on the PGA Tour, having retained the Honda name since 1982.

Founded in 1972 as Jackie Gleason's Inverrary Classic, the tournament moved from Broward County to Palm Beach County in 2003 and has been played at PGA National Resort & Spa since 2007.

"Everything will remain the same for our 2023 event as we pay tribute to Honda one last time," George said. "We are also getting right to work on solidifying a new sponsor for 2024 and beyond. We have a lot of great momentum, from the Palm Beach County market to our growing charitable impact through the Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation, led by Jack and Barbara."

The final Honda Classic will take place Feb. 23-26, 2023.

