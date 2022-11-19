1 man killed, one injured in early morning shooting in Pahokee

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Pahokee.

The incident occurred Saturday at 12:45 a.m. in the 400 block of North Coconut Road.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were trasnported to a local hospital for treatment but officials said one of the patients died upon arrival. The other is expected to survive.

PBSO said no suspect or motive is known at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting/homicide is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

