2 female roommates injured after fight, fire at Fort Pierce home

Two women were hurt, including one that was severely burned, after they were involved in an altercation in Fort Pierce on Friday night, police said.

Officers with the Fort Pierce Police Department and St. Lucie County Fire Rescue responded to the 300 block of Mockingbird Avenue regarding a physical altercation involving two female roommates.

The victim of the fight was able to flee the area but sustained multiple injuries, police said.

Authorties said the other woman who was involved started a fire in their residence and was severely burned during the process.

Both women were transported to Lawnwood Hospital.

The victim is reported to be in stable condition. The other roommate is listed in serious condition.

The Fort Pierce Police Department and St. Lucie County Arson Investigator are investigating the incident.

