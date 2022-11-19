2 female roommates injured after fight, fire at Fort Pierce home

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two women were hurt, including one that was severely burned, after they were involved in an altercation in Fort Pierce on Friday night, police said.

Officers with the Fort Pierce Police Department and St. Lucie County Fire Rescue responded to the 300 block of Mockingbird Avenue regarding a physical altercation involving two female roommates.

The victim of the fight was able to flee the area but sustained multiple injuries, police said.

Authorties said the other woman who was involved started a fire in their residence and was severely burned during the process.

Both women were transported to Lawnwood Hospital.

The victim is reported to be in stable condition. The other roommate is listed in serious condition.

The Fort Pierce Police Department and St. Lucie County Arson Investigator are investigating the incident.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Trump attacks newly-appointed special counsel in Mar-a-Lago speech
Body found in canal at ‘Boca Bridges’ community West Boca Raton
FILE - A view of the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France, April 16, 2020....
How could mass layoffs at Amazon impact Florida?
Miami head coach Mario Cristobal watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Cristobal: Unhappy parents ‘very free and welcome to come and pick up their son’
17-year-old west Boca Raton boy hit, killed while riding bike

Latest News

Trump attacks newly-appointed special counsel in Mar-a-Lago speech
Has Florida's unemployment system improved since pandemic problems?
Florida continues to see job growth despite hurricane, recession fears
Restaurants get ready for 'season' amid worker shortage