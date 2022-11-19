Alleged Jerry Thomas Elementary School incident fabricated, police say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Jupiter police said Saturday that the alleged incident involving an eleven-year-old girl who was grabbed by an unknown man while walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School was fabricated.

Police had an increased presence at the Jupiter elementary school Friday after the girl told authorities she resisted the man when he grabbed her on the sidewalk near the Chasewood South community on Central Boulevard. She then stated she was able to run away, and the man ran away as well.

The girl also gave police a description of the alleged attacker.

Officials worked with the School District of Palm Beach County as part of the investigation. The investigation determined the story is fake and the incident had never occurred.

"There is no concern for Jerry Thomas Elementary School or the surrounding areas and this investigation has been concluded," Jupiter police said.

