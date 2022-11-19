Former President Donald Trump holds news conference at Mar-a-Lago

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Former President Donald Trump spoke Friday night at Mar-a-Lago and voiced his grievances on a variety of topics, including a new special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Trump posted on his Truth Social account earlier today that he will make a statement on the "never ending Witch Hunt."

The special counsel will oversee the Department of Justice's investigation into the presence of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago estate, as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6 insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.

Garland said Friday that Trump's announcement of his presidential candidacy and President Joe Biden's likely 2024 run were factors in his decision to appoint Jack Smith, a veteran prosecutor, to be the special counsel.

Speaking for a little more than an hour at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, Trump announced that he will run for president again in 2024.

