Missing Child Alert issued for newborn boy last seen in Palm Bay

Nov. 19, 2022
A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a newborn boy who was last seen in Palm Bay, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Officials say Ryder Stroud was born on Nov. 15 and was last seen in the 3300 block of Vista Oaks Circle.

FDLE believes Ryder may be in the company of Kylee Barta, 31, and James Stroud, 40, traveling in black 2001 Acura CL, with temporary Florida tag DGK9123.

Officials said the vehicle's front bumper may be partially white.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FDLE or the Brevard County Sheriff's Office at 321-264-5201 or 911.

